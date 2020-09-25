Where Am I Being Sexist?: Gavaskar Responds to Anushka Controversy

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor-producer Sharma had hit out at Gavaskar following his comment, calling his message ‘distasteful’.

She wrote on Instagram:

"That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?

I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or yourwords only relevant if you use my name in the process?

It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?

Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this."