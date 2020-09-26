‘Always Respect’ Says Irfan Pathan as ‘We Support Gavaskar’ Trends

"As you hear from the commentary, Aakash [Chopra] and I were doing commentary for a Hindi channel. And Aakash was talking about the fact that there has been very little chance for proper practice for everybody. That has actually shown in the rustiness of some of the players in their first matches," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Rohit [Sharma] didn't strike the ball well in his first match, MSD [Mahendra Singh Dhoni] didn't strike the ball well, Virat [Kohli] also didn't strike the ball. Most of the batsmen have because of the lack of practice," he said.

Gavaskar further explained. "That was the point that was being made. Virat also had no practice and the only practice that they had when they were seen them playing in their building compound and Anushka was bowling to him. That's what I said," he said.