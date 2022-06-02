Sourav Ganguly Launches New Initiative for Educators & Teachers

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," he had tweeted on Wednesday.

After Ganguly posted the message on social media, speculations were rife that he had resigned as the BCCI president and had decided to join politics.

However, Ganguly denied rumours that he had stepped down from the post while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.

Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had also said that the former India captain had not resigned as the board chief. "Rumours doing rounds about Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI president are incorrect," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had told news agency PTI.