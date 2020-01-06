Warne to Auction Baggy Green to Raise Money for Bushfire Victims

Spin legend Shane Warne on Monday, 6 January said he has decided to auction his Baggy Green cap to raise funds for the devastating bushfire victims of Australia.

Warne made the announcement by posting a statement on his twitter handle during the third Test between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG.

"The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all. Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have died too," he said in the statement.