Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed in a Tweet on Saturday.'I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,' he said in the post.Afridi has been working for the last few months, trying to feed families in Pakistan who are suffering due to the pandemic. He has been raising funds through his 'Shahid Afridi Foundation' and many times himself going to villages and distributing food.In May, he had bought Mushfiqur Rahim's bat in an auction to help his former competitor raise funds for COVID relief in Bangladesh. "Shahid Afridi bought my bat on behalf of his foundation. I feel privileged and honoured that someone like him has joined our great cause," Rahim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.'He sent an offer letter on May 13 that he was interested to buy for USD 20,000, which is almost BDT 16.8 lakh," he added."I want to buy your bat on behalf of all of Pakistan. Our prayers are with you. Hopefully we will again meet on the cricket ground once this is over," Afridi had said earlier.(More to follow)