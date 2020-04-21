Could Never Bowl to Brian Lara With Any Confidence: Afridi

The 40-year-old Afridi, who snapped 395 and 48 wickets in 398 ODIs and 27 Tests, lavished praise on Lara, saying he had a brilliant footwork.

"He was a world-class batsman who dominated the best spinners he came up against, even the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan in Sri Lanka," said Afridi.

"His footwork against spinners was brilliant and the way he batted against such bowlers was a wonderful sight. He was sheer class."