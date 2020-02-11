Sania Mirza Lost 26kgs in 4 Months, Shares Picture on Social Media

Tennis star Sania Mirza floored her fans with a post on social media where she shared her weight loss journey about how she shed 26 kgs in four months, aiming to make a comeback after a long layoff.

"89 kilos vs 63. we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby ..

"feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can't cause God knows how many of those we have around us. If I can then anyone can," Sania said in her post.