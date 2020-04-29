Actor and Indian film industry’s much loved star Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai following his battle with a rare form of cancer."Gone too soon" was the common feeling echoing across his contemporaries who took to social media to share their grief with Irrfan’s family and fans. The 54-year-old was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.And among the many who paid their respects to the star was Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal who posted a picture of her and Irrfan from an ad shoot they did together.The caption read: ‘I still remember how u helped me to act so easily during one ad shoot .. Great memories sir 🙏’.Saina later also posted a video from the advertisement they were part of.Understated and self-effacing, Irrfan was the man with a difference in the tinsel world of showbiz, transitioning from TV soaps to the big screen and then from Indian films to world cinema with so little fanfare and so smoothly that no one really noticed – an actor was born.And when he passed away on Wednesday, losing a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that targets various organs of the body, he left behind an Irrfan shaped hole that no one will ever quite fill.He was just 53, packing into his three decades in cinema a variety of roles he stamped with his own deft touch, sometimes frothy and light as in his role of a never-can-get-it-right suitor in “Life in a Metro”, sometimes intense like in “Maqbool”, a retelling of “Macbeth”, and other times introspective as in the much acclaimed “The Life of Pi”. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)