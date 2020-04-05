Sportspersons Light Candles to Shows Solidarity to COVID-19 Fight

Kohli posted a picture where he and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were lighting lamps.

"A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together," he wrote.

The star batsman said that he prayed a little more for the wellbeing of his fellow Indians, especially for the health workers and other professionals who are putting their lives at risk to serve others during this lockdown.

"I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the health care professionals who are working tirelessly and bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future.

"So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain," Kohli wrote.