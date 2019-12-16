Sachin’s Search for Waiter Who Gave Him Advice, Finally Ends

Soon after Sachin Tendulkar sought help from netizens in finding a waiter whose advice led him to redesign his elbow guard during his playing days, News18 Tamil Nadu was the first to show 46-year-old Guruprasad, who was a member of the security staff in Chennai’s Taj Coromandel, The News Minute reported.

He told TNM that he didn’t expect Sachin to remember the event that took place 19 years ago and use social media as a platform to find him out.

"He must have mistaken me for a waiter because I was in uniform. Sachin was in Chennai for the India-Australia series and as an avid cricket fan I was just so excited at the opportunity to interact with him. I told him his arm guard is arresting his wrist movement when batting and leading to him getting out and that he should rectify that,” he told TNM.