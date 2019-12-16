Sachin’s Search for Waiter Who Gave Him Advice, Finally Ends
Soon after Sachin Tendulkar sought help from netizens in finding a waiter whose advice led him to redesign his elbow guard during his playing days, News18 Tamil Nadu was the first to show 46-year-old Guruprasad, who was a member of the security staff in Chennai’s Taj Coromandel, The News Minute reported.
He told TNM that he didn’t expect Sachin to remember the event that took place 19 years ago and use social media as a platform to find him out.
"He must have mistaken me for a waiter because I was in uniform. Sachin was in Chennai for the India-Australia series and as an avid cricket fan I was just so excited at the opportunity to interact with him. I told him his arm guard is arresting his wrist movement when batting and leading to him getting out and that he should rectify that,” he told TNM.
In his video posted on Twitter, Sachin spoke about the chance encounter at a Chennai hotel back in his playing days. ‘I asked for a coffee and a waiter came to my room and he said, ‘I wanted to discuss something with you on cricket, would that be okay?’”
“I told him to go ahead and he said ‘whenever I see you wear an arm guard, your bat swing changes... After that, I came back to the room from the ground and I took out my elbow guard and then got it redesigned.”
Sachin’s video on the social media platform, that has now crossed 250k views, came with the caption: "A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?" he wrote in his tweet.
