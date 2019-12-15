Tendulkar Asks Twitter to Help Him Find Waiter Who Gave Him Advice

Tendulkar recalled in the video that the hotel staffer had come to his room in Chennai's Taj Coromandel hotel during a Test series to serve coffee. He then told him about a change in bat swing whenever he played wearing an elbow guard.

"I noticed that whenever you wear an arm-guard, your bat swing changes. He said he was a huge fan and used to watch every ball rewinding the action 5-7 times," Tendulkar says in the video.

"I said, yes! You are the only person in the world who figured that out. You won't believe that I actually came back to my room from the ground and carried my elbow guard and redesigned it: The correct size, the right amount of padding, where the straps should be and all that."