Sachin Shares Thoughts After Athletes’ Video Call With PM Modi

Modi also spoke about this being the time when elderly people, who are more vulnerable, should be taken care of.

"Taking care of our elders who are most vulnerable and using this time to hear from them, their stories and experiences was something the Prime Minister resonated with." The mental aspect of a lockdown was also discussed.

"We also spoke about mental fitness being as important as physical fitness during this phase, and shared what I'm doing at home to keep fit.

"This is the time for our entire nation to come together and keep each other motivated. Like team spirit wins us games in sports, our nation should work as one team to overcome this," Tendulkar concluded.