Birthday Boy Sachin- India’s Role Model in Raising COVID Awareness

From a video tutorial on how to wash hands properly to help stop the spread of coronavirus to urging his followers to follow the Government guidelines during the lockdown to condemning the rapid rise in domestic violence cases in the last month, Sachin Tendulkar has been there each step of the way as the country has faced different difficulties and repercussions of the COVID-19.

In the latest of his efforts, the Master Blaster has joined former and current Indian cricketers in making a video on the ‘Team Mask Force’ as they together urge Indians to always wear a mask while stepping out of the house. According to studies, wearing a mask has in fact proven to be one of the best-known protections against the deadly coronavirus.

As the Indian cricket legend turns 47, let’s take a look at some of his public messages over the last few weeks that have inspired many during these tough times.

Reports earlier this week also suggested that Tendulkar had decided not to celebrate his birthday this year, as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sachin has decided that this is not the time for celebrations. He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, para-medics, policemen, defence personnel, who are at the frontline," a source close to the player had said.

Tendulkar has already contributed a total of Rs 50 lakh to the and CM Relief fund. He is also involved with several other relief work initiatives.