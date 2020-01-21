Sachin, Courtney Walsh to Coach Teams in ‘Bushfire Cricket Bash’

The charity match will be the curtain raiser to the Big Bash final on February 8, with the venue yet to be determined. Both matches, as well as Australia's women's T20 match against India at Junction Oval on the same day.

Former Australian cricketers confirmed to play include Ponting, Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Michael Clarke. Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will be involved in a non-playing capacity. The remaining players and further details about The Big Appeal will be announced in the next two weeks.

All match profits and funds raised on the day will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.