Rohit Sharma Trolls Chahal With This ‘The Rock’ Picture
Indian opener Rohit Sharma was at his witty best as he trolled his team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal after the leg-spinner's shirtless picture was compared to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on social media.
Following India's emphatic ODI series win over Australia, the 32-year-old star Indian opener tweeted a photo of Johnson along with a shirtless picture of Chahal and wrote: "Best picture I saw today.
"India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo Yuzvendra Chahal!!"
Chahal also replied saying "The rock" along with a flurry of emojis.
Rohit was in fine form during the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia. In the series decider, the Mumbai batsman scored his 29th ODI century, his eighth against Australia, as the Men in Blue defeated the Aaron Finch-led side by seven wickets in Bengaluru.
Chahal didn't get a game in the three ODIs against Australia. However, he had to break a lot of sweat on the field as the 12th man during the three matches.