Rohit Sharma Trolls Chahal With This ‘The Rock’ Picture

Chahal also replied saying "The rock" along with a flurry of emojis.

Rohit was in fine form during the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia. In the series decider, the Mumbai batsman scored his 29th ODI century, his eighth against Australia, as the Men in Blue defeated the Aaron Finch-led side by seven wickets in Bengaluru.

Chahal didn't get a game in the three ODIs against Australia. However, he had to break a lot of sweat on the field as the 12th man during the three matches.