Yuvraj & Rohit Discuss Youngsters, Koffee Fiasco & Lack of Respect

But it is not the same anymore, feels Yuvraj.

"So that is what I had told you guys. After playing for India, you have to be more careful about your image. But I feel the third generation. There are only you two seniors, Virat and you, who are playing all the formats, rest of the guys are coming and going.

"I just feel there are very fewer guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now. Koi bhee kisiko kuch bhee keh deta bhain (anyone can say anything to anyone," said Yuvraj.