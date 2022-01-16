Rohit 'Shocked' by Kohli's Decision, Wishes Him The Best for The Future

Notably, Rohit is now the front-runner for leading India in the longest format as well because he was appointed the Test vice-captain by the Indian selectors ahead of the recently concluded South Africa series.

However, a hamstring injury ruled him out of the series.

The 34-year old Sharma has also emerged as India's best batter since he returned to the Test team in January 2021 for the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In those two matches, Rohit also served as Rahane's deputy when Kohli returned home after the first Test for the birth of his child.

The selectors' strong faith in Rohit reflected in their decision to appoint him as India's white-ball captain ahead of the South Africa tour.

With the second edition of the World Test Championship final as well as the ODI World Cup coming up in 2023, the selectors might not mind having Rohit lead in all three formats as that could help with stability in decision making.