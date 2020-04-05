Rohit Reminded Yuvraj of This Pak Cricketer When He Made His Debut
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has said that Rohit Sharma reminded him of Pakistan batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq in his early days.
The flamboyant India vice-captain made his ODI debut in June 2007 while his maiden T20 game came during the World Cup later that year against England, where unfortunately Rohit didn't get a chance to bat.
Asked about his first impression of Rohit, Yuvraj said the swashbuckling batsman seemed like somebody who had a lot of time to play his strokes.
"He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time (to play the bowlers)," Inzamam, a veteran of 120 Tests and over 300 One-day Internationals, is known to remain calm under pressure situations. He captained Pakistan from 2003-07.
