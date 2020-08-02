Rohit Sharma Picks Favourite Century From 2019 ICC World Cup

India white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma scored five hundreds during the 2019 ICC World Cup, the most any batsman has ever scored in any edition of the showpiece event, and ended the tournament as the top-scorer with 648 runs.

This included an imperious 140 that he scored against Pakistan but Rohit said that his favourite ton was the one he scored against South Africa in India's opening fixture.

"My favourite hundred in the World Cup was against South Africa in the first game that we played. Although it was a low total, the conditions were quite challenging and their bowling attack was really good," said the 33-year-old in a video that he tweeted as part of a question and answer session on Twitter with fans.