‘Game Needs You Back’: Shastri Urges AB to Come Out of Retirement

India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged former South Africa captain AB de Villiers to come out of retirement and again play international cricket.

On Monday evening, de Villiers played a scintillating knock of 73 runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. His 33-ball inning was studded with five 4s and six 6s and it helped RCB post 194/2 which they defended quite comfortably in the end at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.