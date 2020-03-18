Rare Free Day for BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also followed BCCI's footsteps and have closed their offices till Saturday. Ganguly, who was CAB President before taking over the BCCI job, has a room to work at the CAB office.

Ganguly has recently said the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a truncated affair. The season was due to start on March 29, but has since been deferred to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.