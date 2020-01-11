Wishes Pour in for Birthday Boy Rahul Dravid as the Wall Turns 47

Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Saturday turned 47 and the cricket fraternity took to social media to extended wishes to one of the most decorated cricketers of all times.

Dravid, popularly known as 'The Wall', is still regarded as one of the best No3 batsmen that India ever produced in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman, who made his debut for India in 1996 at Lord's, went on to play 164 Tests, 334 ODIs and 1 T20I in an illustrious career which spanned for over 16 years.