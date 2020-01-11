Wishes Pour in for Birthday Boy Rahul Dravid as the Wall Turns 47
Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Saturday turned 47 and the cricket fraternity took to social media to extended wishes to one of the most decorated cricketers of all times.
Dravid, popularly known as 'The Wall', is still regarded as one of the best No3 batsmen that India ever produced in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman, who made his debut for India in 1996 at Lord's, went on to play 164 Tests, 334 ODIs and 1 T20I in an illustrious career which spanned for over 16 years.
Widely regarded for his batting prowess in the Test format where he scored 13,288 runs at a staggering average of 52.31 including 36 hundreds, Dravid was also an impeccable white-ball player as he scored 10,889 runs in 334 ODIs at an average of 39.16, including 12 centuries.
With 210 catches, the former Indian captain also holds the record for the most number of catches by a non-wicketkeeper in Tests. After drawing curtains on his cricketing career in 2012, Dravid has continued to serve Indian cricket. He first became the coach of India 'A' and the U-19 team and is now working as the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
Here’s a look at how the cricketing fraternity wished the legend on his 47th birthday:
