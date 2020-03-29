Pujara Busy Taking Care of Daughter & Helping With Daily Chores

Pujara last played for India during their tour of New Zealand and was part of the Saurashtra team that won a historic Ranji Trophy title this season. With no Test series scheduled for India for the foreseeable future and having gone unsold in the Indian Premier League auction, Pujara had signed for County side Gloucestershire to play six matches.

The global cricketing calendar has however come to a standstill due to the crisis caused by coronavirus that has claimed over 27,000 lives around the world thus far. In India, the number of infections has soared to over 870 as on Saturday.

Pujara urged the citizens of the country to act responsibly and not venture out for the sake of their families.