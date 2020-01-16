Excited to Join My Teammates: Shaw Departs For NZ To Join India A
Fit-again opener Prithvi Shaw on Thursday, 16 January departed for New Zealand to join the India 'A' squad. He will be playing three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Tests against New Zealand 'A'.
"On my way to New Zealand. Really excited to join my teammates. One of my favourite places where we won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018," Shaw tweeted with a picture of himself from flight.
Shaw had recently suffered a shoulder injury while diving to save an overthrow during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka. After injuring his left shoulder while fielding, the Mumbai opener was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for an assessment of the injury.
The BCCI released a statement on Thursday morning saying the young batter had completed his rehab at the NCA and recovered from his left shoulder injury. He is now available for selection for all formats of the game as he left left for New Zealand to join the India A squad.
Shaw could also be in contention for the senior team's Test tour of New Zealand, which begins eleven days after India 'A' finish their tour. The first Test against New Zealand will begin 21 February at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
The India 'A' squad, excluding Shaw, had left for New Zealand last week.
