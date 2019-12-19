‘Absolutely Pumped,’ Says Pat Cummins After Being Picked by KKR

Cummins, who sits at the top of the bowlers rankings in Test cricket, was sold for a whopping amount of Rs 15.50 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His figures went past England all-rounder Ben Stokes' auction bid of 14.5 crores made at the IPL 2017 auctions.

Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL. He had a base price of 2 Crore.

Cummins, who sits at the top of the bowlers rankings in Test cricket, was sold for a whopping amount of Rs 15.50 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His figures went past England all-rounder Ben Stokes' auction bid of 14.5 crores made at the IPL 2017 auctions.

The Australian pacer also became the second most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction, after former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was signed by the then Delhi Daredevils franchise for Rs16 crore in 2015.

KKR’s official twitter handle posted a video message by Pat Cummins on their twitter handle.