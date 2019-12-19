‘Absolutely Pumped,’ Says Pat Cummins After Being Picked by KKR
Cummins, who sits at the top of the bowlers rankings in Test cricket, was sold for a whopping amount of Rs 15.50 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His figures went past England all-rounder Ben Stokes' auction bid of 14.5 crores made at the IPL 2017 auctions.
Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL. He had a base price of 2 Crore.
The Australian pacer also became the second most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction, after former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was signed by the then Delhi Daredevils franchise for Rs16 crore in 2015.
KKR’s official twitter handle posted a video message by Pat Cummins on their twitter handle.
Initially, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals were locked in a bidding war for Cummins who had a base price of Rs2 crore. The bid swiftly soared past 5 crore, with RCB in the lead briefly at 5.25 crore. Cummins eventually returned to KKR for a jaw-dropping 15.5 crore.
The 26-year-old, who has played 25 T20Is for Australia, had played 16 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals till this season in which he scalped 17 wickets.
