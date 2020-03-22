Fight Coronavirus Like Yuvraj & Kaif’s Natwest Stand: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India to fight the coronavirus outbreak strongly by observing the 'Janata Curfew ' on March 22 by giving the example of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif who shared a memorable partnership in the 2002 Natwest Series which India won.

After the Prime Minister's appeal, Kaif took to Twitter and requested the same to people in order to prevent the spread of the virus. PM Modi responded to Kaif's tweet and said, "It is time for another partnership."