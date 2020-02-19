Mumbai Indians Share Rohit’s Photo With ‘New Social Media Manager’

While Rohit Sharma is out injured, the ace batsman is getting some rare time to spend with his family. Rohit, like any another dotting father, always loves to be around his daughter, Samaira, and his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians captured one such heart-warming moment.

In the picture, Rohit is seen showing something to his daughter from his phone. "On a scale of 1 to 10, how cute is Rohit's new social media manager?" MI said in a tweet also incorporating in it the photo Rohit's daughter is apparently asking him to post it.