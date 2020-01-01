MS Dhoni Dances With Wife Sakshi, Celebrates New Year in Style
One doesn’t always find Mahendra Singh Dhoni tapping his feet to songs or dancing to popular tracks. However, on a night when most people were celebrating the turn of the decade, even the former Indian skipper had to make an exception and join the groove.
Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the sport since India’s defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup in June last year. A legend of the game and the only Indian captain to have won the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy, it will be interesting to see what the wicket-keeping batsman has in store for his fans.
