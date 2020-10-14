Dhoni Fan Paints Entire Home Yellow, Makes MSD’s Portrait on Wall

A hardcore fan of former India skipper M.S.Dhoni in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district has painted his house in yellow -- the Chennai Super Kings colour in the Indian Premier League.

Not only the outer walls are painted in yellow but they also sport the CSK logo "the lion", the tagline "whistle podu" and also a portrait of Dhoni.

Gopikrishnan, the fan, has also loudly proclaimed that he is an ardent Dhoni fan by painting in bold letters '#HOME OF DHONI FAN' above the entrance of the house.