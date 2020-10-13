MS Dhoni Chosen ‘T20 Ka King’ In a Viewer-Based Survey

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been declared as 'T20 ka king' in a recent online survey conducted by Sports Flashes.

Twelve lakh people participated in the survey on the various social media platforms of Sports Flashes, as per an official release of the channel.

A total of 128 cricketers were selected from all over the world from different teams and started an interesting and enthralling battle of 127 matches, comprising different stages.