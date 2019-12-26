MS Dhoni All The Way: ICC Asks For Favourite Captain, Fans Respond

The only two ICC trophies that India have won came under Dhoni's captaincy. In 2011, he led India to their first ever World Cup triumph since 1983 and in 2013, India dominated the Champions Trophy in England.

Many fans tweeted images of Dhoni holding the trophy to make their feelings clear. "If he had been made again captain for time being for WC2019 we could have won it for 3 time," said one fan.

Dhoni also found some support from across the border. "MS Dhoni #Love and #respect from Pakistan," said a fan.