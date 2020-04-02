Michael Vaughan Suggests a Five-Week IPL in September

However if one goes by Vaughan's suggestion, it would mean that he is expecting IPL in the September window in the lead upto the World T20 which begins in Australia on October 18.

In September, India are supposed to play Asia Cup in the UAE which is going to be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. After the Asia Cup, England are supposed to come to India to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

"September is the time when there is monsoon in India. Mumbai will be under water, there could be steady rain in Chennai. It is a decision that can't be taken that lightly," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

There is a suggestion to do away with the ICC World T20 in October-November and hand that slot to the BCCI for conducting of IPL but sources in ICC as well as BCCI feels that it's too premature to comment at the moment.

"You don't know the situation tomorrow. Let there be a sign that the curve is flattening and normalcy can return. That's when you start discussing options," the BCCI source said.