Michael Vaughan Presents His Report of Ahmedabad Pitch

Both teams struggled with the bat in the third Test where 28 out of 30 wickets went to spinners as India registered a 10-wicket win before the end of the second day.

England had been bowled out for 112 and 81 in both innings while India scored 145 and 49.

England captain Joe Root also managed to take a five-wicket haul, his first in Test cricket, while Jack Leach grabbed 4.

"To be honest, I don't think the quality of batting was at all up to standard from both teams to be honest. They were bundled out and there was lack of application from both the sides. The ball was coming on nicely yesterday and the odd ball was turning and it was a good wicket to bat on in the first innings. The batting was below-par from both sides," Kohli had said after the match in Ahmedabad.

In the fourth Test, England, who batted first were bowled out for 205, before India batted through Day 2 with Rishabh Pant scoring a brilliant century to put the visitors under pressure.