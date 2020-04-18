Hilarious Memes Follow Anushka’s ‘Kohli, Chauka Maar’ Video
India is in the fourth week of the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus and while life has come to a standstill for actors and sportspersons (much like the rest of the population), the time indoors has also helped many bring out their A-game on social media.
Like, Anushka Sharma.
The actor-producer has been active on Instagram sharing updates from her time with husband Virat Kohli, and her parents, who are all believed to be staying together at a farmhouse new Mumbai.
Among her posts however, the best yet was a video she uploaded on Friday.
The video has Anushka playfully sledging Virat Kohli, urging him to ‘chauka maar’.
She captioned it: ‘I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience 😜😂🏏.’
While the video itself got a lot of reactions and over 1 crore views, fans on twitter an instagram have taken it a step ahead and shared some very funny memes.
Like this one... comparing Virat’s reaction when Anushka sledges him, and when an opponent does the same.
Or this one...
Some even went ahead and dubbed their own voice on Anushka’s...
