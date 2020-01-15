Be Free, Be You: Pietersen Advises Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

In a statement, the Queen had said while she would have preferred the couple to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, she respects and understands their wish to "live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives," the Queen said, adding: "It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."

Harry and Meghan had announced that they would step back from their royal duties a few days back.