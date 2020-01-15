Be Free, Be You: Pietersen Advises Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday put his weight behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to start an independent life, saying the royal couple should be allowed to make their independent calls.
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II had announced that the Royal Family is completely in support of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's decision to create a new life as a young family.
In a statement, the Queen had said while she would have preferred the couple to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, she respects and understands their wish to "live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."
"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives," the Queen said, adding: "It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."
Harry and Meghan had announced that they would step back from their royal duties a few days back.