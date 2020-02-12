Keep Chasing Your Dreams, Give Your Best: Sachin to Shafali Varma

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday, 11 February told teenage sensation Shafali Verma, whom he recently met in Melbourne, to keep enjoying the game and give her best for the country.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "It was nice meeting you too, Shafali. Hearing from you on how you had travelled all the way to Lahli to see my last Ranji Game and now seeing you play for India is amazing. Keep chasing your dreams because dreams do come true."

"Enjoy the game and always give your best," Sachin advised the 16-year-old.