Kapil Dev Had Successful Emergency Coronary Angioplasty: Fortis

India’s first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev, 61, underwent a successful emergency coronary angioplasty at Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute Hospital in South Delhi, the hospital confirmed in a statement on Friday evening.

Dev is stable and will be discharged in a couple of days, said the hospital.

Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery.

Atul Mathur, Director of the Cardiology Department at Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute, performed the angioplasty after Dev reached the hospital at 1 am on Friday.

"Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev came to the emergency department of Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) at 1 am on Friday with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night," said a hospital statement.