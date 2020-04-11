Jemimah Rodrigues Aspires to Play Under MS Dhoni’s Captaincy
Young cricketers in India still aspire to play under the captaincy of the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And Indian women's team star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is no different.
Hailing Dhoni's leadership qualities, Jemimah said it was her dream to play under Dhoni since see saw him lead India to two World Cup triumphs.
“None other than MS Dhoni. You have grown up watching him and what he did in the World Cups, winning those two World Cups. We have heard so much in interviews and so many people say that they have never seen a captain like MS Dhoni. So, it’s always like a fantasy that one day I’ll get to play under him,” said Jemimah during the live chat.
Apart from leading India to 2007 ICC T20 World Cup win and 2011 50-Over World Cup triumph, India also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2014 under Dhoni’s leadership, making him the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies for his country.
Having captained India in 200 ODIs, Dhoni enjoys a win percentage of 59.52 in ODIs which is second to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who leads with a win percentage of 76.14 among captains who led their countries in 200 or more matches.
Away from the game since India’s semi-final loss against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup, Dhoni was eyeing a return to international cricket with the thirteenth season of the IPL. But as luck would have it the fate of this edition of the IPL hangs in balance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
