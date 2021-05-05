Irfan Pathan’s Academy to Give Free Meals to Those Hit by COVID-19
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan announced that his cricket academy will be providing free meals to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in South Delhi.
“While the nation is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi,” Irfan tweeted.
Irfan & his brother Yusuf were among those who had contracted the virus in March, after playing in the Road Safety World Series tournament in Raipur. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was among those people who tested positive for coronavirus too.
In a humanitarian gesture, Irfan and Yusuf had donated 4,000 masks to the needy amid the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic last year.
