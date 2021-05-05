Irfan Pathan’s Academy to Give Free Meals to Those Hit by COVID-19

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan announced that his cricket academy will be providing free meals to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in South Delhi.

“While the nation is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi,” Irfan tweeted.