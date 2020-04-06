‘We Need Fire Trucks’: Irfan Pathan Reports Trolls to Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles and diyas on Sunday, 5 April, to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak was answered by the entire nation.
While most stuck to the request made by the PM and switched off the lights in their homes and lit candles, there were many cases reported of people lighting firecrackers and also taking to the streets in large gatherings.
Former cricketer Irfan Pathan took to twitter after noticing such incidents and wrote, ‘It was so good until ppl starting bursting crackers (sic)’. Merely stating facts, you’d think.
Only, there were many who found a way to troll the former all-rounder, even resorting to making communal jibes at him.
Irfan has now taken a screenshot of the comment and tagged Twitter India in a new post captioned: ‘We need fire trucks, can you help?’
When one of his followers asked Pathan to simply ignore the trolls, he stated in his reply that he wanted to make the ‘hate’ just stop.
“I’m not worried abt WHAT PPL WILL SAY. PPL WHO KNOW ME AWARE OF MY CHARACTER But HATE has to stop (sic),” he wrote.
Irfan and his elder brother Yusuf were among the first Indian cricketers to join the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus. On 23 March, they donated 4,000 masks to the Vadodara health department.
Over the weekend, the brothers also donated food to the needy, amid the lockdown that has been imposed to restrict the spread of the virus. Irfan and Yusuf also announced that they will be distributing 1000 kg rice and 700 kg potatoes in their home town Baroda.
We'll get through this!
