‘We Need Fire Trucks’: Irfan Pathan Reports Trolls to Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light candles and diyas on Sunday, 5 April, to show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak was answered by the entire nation.

While most stuck to the request made by the PM and switched off the lights in their homes and lit candles, there were many cases reported of people lighting firecrackers and also taking to the streets in large gatherings.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan took to twitter after noticing such incidents and wrote, ‘It was so good until ppl starting bursting crackers (sic)’. Merely stating facts, you’d think.