Virat Dances, and Fans Go to Town Adding Their Soundtrack To Video

Virat Kohli’s spotted dancing before the match and Twitter users go to town adding their soundtrack to his moves.
We’re halfway through IPL 2020 and that may just be what Virat Kohli was celebrating during his pre-match routine before the RCB vs KXIP match on Thursday evening in Sharjah.
The Indian skipper was spotted by the official broadcaster’s cameras doing what could only be called ‘dancing’ while completing some floor exercises before the toss.
The clip of the moves can be seen below...
With the dance technique being close to pro level, the video quickly went viral on social media.
Therefore, it was no surprise that users on Twitter added their own two bits to the video and removed the commentary and instead added the ‘appropriate’ soundtrack to Virat’s dance moves.
Safe to say, there were quite a few Devdas movie comparisons.
The Virat Kohli celebrations however did not last to after the game as his team lost to Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets on Thursday night.
A class act by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsmen powered them to a much-needed win, a thumping eight-wicket verdict, but not before they made it difficult for themselves and won off the very last ball of the game.
This was KXIP's just second win from eight games, and despite the outcome the KL Rahul-led side languishes at the bottom of the eight-team standings. On the other hand, RCB remain static at their third spot with 10 points in their kitty.
Interestingly, both KXIP wins have come against the RCB. On September 24, KXIP had handed a 97-run hammering to the Virat Kohli-led side in Dubai.
