RR Tweets a Promise to Fans, ICC Calls Out Their ‘Throne of Lies’
Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account gets into some friendly banter with ICC’s.
Rahul Tewatia firmly holds IPL’s spotlight after a turnaround match-winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days back.
Needing 51 off the last 18 balls, the Haryana cricketer smashed five sixes in an over before Jofra Archer joined the party and the duo got the team to the finish line.
On Wednesday, the team is playing KKR, who have made 174/6 in their 20 overs and the Royals’ Twitter handle got fans in anticipation of an encore.
At 5:28 pm IST, the team’s social media account tweeted, “3000 RTs to make Tewatia & Jofra open the batting tonight” and, Twitter complied.
There were over 6,000 retweets by the time the team started their chase but as skipper Steve Smith and Jos Buttler walked out to bat, there was some fresh – mostly friendly – banter aimed at the RR handle.
Including from the ICC’s account that shared a gif that said ‘you sit on a throne of lies’.
But honesty always does work and the RR social media team also used a gif to share a representation of just exactly where their big plans were thwarted.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.