IPL 2023: RCB Defeat PBKS at Mohali by 24 Runs, Netizens React

Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched their 3rd victory of the season by defeating Punjab Kings at their home by 24 runs on Thursday evening. Bangalore's opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis both scored half-centuries to fuel up RCB's total to 174.

Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma played fiery knocks to bring Punjab into the game but couldn't complete their half centuries. The collapse of the rest of the batting unit limited Punjab's score to 150 and the entire team got out in 18.6 overs. Siraj starred for Bangalore as he picked 4 massive wickets helping RCB clinch their 3rd victory.