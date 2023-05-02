IPL 2023: Delhi Reduced to 23/5 Within 5 Overs by Gujarat, Twitter Reacts

It's matchday number 44 of IPL season 16 and Gujarat Titans are hosting Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. But the day is certainly not in Delhi's favour as they have already lost 5 wickets before the end of 5 overs.

Mohammed Shami proved to be a nightmare for Delhi as he alone took 4 of the wickets, including Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey. Skipper David Warner was run out by Rashid Khan on 2.