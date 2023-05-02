ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Delhi Reduced to 23/5 Within 5 Overs by Gujarat, Twitter Reacts

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals lost 5 wickets before the end of the 10 overs while Mohammed Shami alone took 4 of them

Nandini Rikhee
Updated
Sports Buzz
1 min read
IPL 2023: Delhi Reduced to 23/5 Within 5 Overs by Gujarat, Twitter Reacts
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

It's matchday number 44 of IPL season 16 and Gujarat Titans are hosting Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. But the day is certainly not in Delhi's favour as they have already lost 5 wickets before the end of 5 overs.

Mohammed Shami proved to be a nightmare for Delhi as he alone took 4 of the wickets, including Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey. Skipper David Warner was run out by Rashid Khan on 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter is abuzz with netizens' reactions toward this early fallout of wickets

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz

Topics:  Mohammed Shami   Delhi Capitals   DC vs GT 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×