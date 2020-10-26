Stokes-Samson Thrash MI’s Bowling Attack; Twitter Reacts To RR Win
Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson stitched an unbeaten 152-run partnership off just 82 balls to get their team home
Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson starred in Rajasthan Royals’ emphatic win over the table-toppers Mumbai Indians as they stitched an unbeaten 152-run partnership to take Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the finish line in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.
Chasing 196, Samson joined Stokes at 44/2 when RR lost their skipper Steve Smith. Both of them then didn’t look back and took their team home with 10 balls to spare.
By the virtue of this win, RR have now 10 points from 12 games and kept their hopes alive to qualify for the playoffs, even though that depends on other results as their net run-rate is -0.50.
Ben Stokes, on the way to the victory, got his second century of the IPL and remained unbeaten on 107 off 60 balls.
Netizens applauded the Stokes masterclass and commended the pair for batting the way they did against one of the best bowling line-ups in the tournament. Twitter was also excited seeing the teams in the bottom half of the points table catching up with the teams in the top half given that the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to the Chennai Super Kings in the afternoon game on Sunday.
Here are some of the reactions of the fans, cricketers and experts:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.