Stokes-Samson Thrash MI’s Bowling Attack; Twitter Reacts To RR Win

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson starred in Rajasthan Royals’ emphatic win over the table-toppers Mumbai Indians as they stitched an unbeaten 152-run partnership to take Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the finish line in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Chasing 196, Samson joined Stokes at 44/2 when RR lost their skipper Steve Smith. Both of them then didn’t look back and took their team home with 10 balls to spare.

By the virtue of this win, RR have now 10 points from 12 games and kept their hopes alive to qualify for the playoffs, even though that depends on other results as their net run-rate is -0.50.