Shah Rukh Khan Seen in Stands for KKR’s Game vs Rajasthan Royals
Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the UAE today, cheering for his IPL team KKR.
Bollywood actor and Kolkata Knight Rider co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during his team’s Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 30 September.
This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in stands during the ongoing edition of the league in the UAE. He was present there with wife Gauri and son Aryan.
Kolkata Knight Riders had lost their first game against Mumbai Indians but bounced back with a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Dinesh Karthik-led team defeated Steve Smith’s RR to register their second win of the season.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.