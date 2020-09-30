Shah Rukh Khan Seen in Stands for KKR’s Game vs Rajasthan Royals

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the UAE today, cheering for his IPL team KKR.

Ashish Satyam
Updated
Sports Buzz
1 min read
Shahrukh Khan was spotted watching the KKR vs RR match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
i

Bollywood actor and Kolkata Knight Rider co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during his team’s Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 30 September.

Shahrukh Khan was spotted in stands during the 13th edition of the league in the UAE.
Shahrukh Khan was spotted in stands during the 13th edition of the league in the UAE.
(Photo: BCCI)  
Also Read
Rajasthan Royals Slump to First Loss This IPL, KKR Win by 37 Runs
Rajasthan Royals Slump to First Loss This IPL, KKR Win by 37 Runs

This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in stands during the ongoing edition of the league in the UAE. He was present there with wife Gauri and son Aryan.

IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in stands with wife Gauri and son Aryan.
IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in stands with wife Gauri and son Aryan.
(Photo: BCCI)  

Kolkata Knight Riders had lost their first game against Mumbai Indians but bounced back with a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Dinesh Karthik-led team defeated Steve Smith’s RR to register their second win of the season.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!