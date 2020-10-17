IPL 2020: Samson Gets Low Score Again And Twitter is Frustrated

Rajasthan Royals’ wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson got out early again in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

Coming in at No 3, Samson hit the first ball of the 8th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal for a massive six. Following that, he played a dot ball and took a single and after Robin Uthappa got out on the 4th ball of the over, Samson chased a wider loopy delivery outside the off-stump in an attempt of a big shot and hit it straight into the hands of the long-off fielder.

He got a score of 9 (6).

He started this season with scores of 74 and 85 and since then hasn’t crossed 26 with five scores in single digits.