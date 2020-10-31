Peaked Too Early? Twitter Concerned After DC’s 4th Straight Loss

Netizens seemed perplexed too, since they didn’t really understand what has transpired with the Capitals in these last few games. From looking a top contender at one point in time to struggling to get their eighth win, DC has suddenly lost their form on the whole as a team has had heavy losses in these games.

Some users suggested that they peaked early, while some said that the lack of form of their batsmen has hurt them. Some users joking referred to their previous name - Delhi Daredevils - saying that DD might have come back since DD remained in the bottom half of the table for 8 out of 11 seasons, they played with that name.

Here are some of the reaction from fans and experts: