‘Moment of the Match’: Twitter Lauds Suryakumar’s Stare at Virat

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in amazing form in the ongoing tournament, once again turned out to be a hero for the Mumbai Indians during their five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the latest IPL encounter.

On Wednesday, Mumbai chased down the 165-run target against RCB, riding on an unbeaten knock of 75 from Suryakumar to all but guarantee themselves a place in the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2020.

During the course of his 42-ball innings, Suryakumar played many brilliant shots and earned rich praise from many former and current cricketers, including his stand-in captain Kieron Pollard and India's head coach Ravi Shastri.