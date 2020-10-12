Vaughan Deletes Tweet as Warne Gets His ‘Vibe’ Right About RR Win
Shane Warne wrote in a tweet before the game that he had a good vibe and feeling that the Royals will win on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) mentor Shane Warne was spot-on with his ‘vibe’ that his side will win the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as former English Cricketer Michael Vaughan deleted his tweet that differed from Warne’s prediction.
Before the game started, Warne wrote on Twitter that he had a good vibe and feeling that the Royals will get back on track with a win on Sunday.
After the first innings, where RR restricted the Sunrisers to 158, Warne again took to twitter saying that he was spot on with his vibe as Royals were outstanding with the balls and they can chase down the score in 17-18 overs as according to him the SRH were 15-20 runs short.
However, when the Royals lost their top 3 of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler at the score of 26 within the powerplay, it looked as if the story of their previous four games was going to repeat itself. And, quoting Warne’s tweet Vaughan wrote, “No Chance King ...”, which he later deleted after they won the game.
In the post-match show with Cricbuzz, Vaughan justified his tweet saying that seeing the last few games he didn’t think the Royals had a chance to win. He said that they lost and their three wickets quickly and even at the 15-over mark he didn’t think they will win. But he added that having a spirited character like Warne with the Royals, his spirit has rolled over into the team and hopes that players like Steve Smith, Jos Buttler can perform consistently.
Later, Shane Warne took a dig at Vaughan after he deleted that tweet.
Michael Vaughan then jokingly congratulated Warne for his side’s win as he knew he didn’t think they will win even when they needed just 8 runs in the last overs referring to their botched-up chases in the last few games.
After this win, the Royals have now equalled the Sunrisers with 3 wins in 7 games and stand at 6th position on the Points table. RR will next face the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, 14 October, in Dubai.
